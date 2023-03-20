Illegal construction demolished in Siliguri after plaint received in ‘Talk to Mayor’ Programme

siliguri: After having received a complaint in the ‘Talk to Mayor’ programme, an illegal construction was demolished by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) at ward number 10 of the SMC on Monday. SMC officials and workers, backed by the police of Khalpara Out Post and Panitanki Out Post, demolished the construction.



About a month ago, Arindam Dasgupta, a resident of ward number 10 had complained about this illegal construction in KC Dey Road at Ward number 10. He had alleged that a construction was going on illegally by encroaching the road.

Gautam Deb, the Mayor had instructed the SMC officials to serve notice to the owner. Accordingly, the SMC Commissioner has served three notices to the owner to demolish the illegal portion of the construction. However, they did not pay any heed to the notices and continued with the construction work.

Arindam Dasgupta again complained about the construction to the Mayor in the “Talk To Mayor” programme on Saturday. After hearing the complaint, the Mayor Gautam Deb, assured Arindam that the construction would be demolished on Monday.

As per the order, the Executive Engineer of SMC along with SMC workers demolished the construction on Monday. To control the situation, a huge contingent of police was deployed at the spot.

Faiz Ahemed, the lawyer of Farid Ahmed whose construction has been demolished, said: “The SMC did not serve any notice to us. They, suddenly, demolished the construction. They did not even show us any order.” Asamanja Banerjee, the Executive Engineer of SMC said: “We had served them notices thrice. When they didn’t respond, we demolished the illegal construction”

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation has started a drive against all illegal constructions and encroachment in Siliguri. Recently, about 50 illegal shops have been demolished by the SMC in ward number 42. Such drives will continue, said

SMC source.