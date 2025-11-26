Illegal construction demolished by SMC in Pramod Nagar

Siliguri: An illegal under-construction building in Pramod Nagar area under Ward 47 of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) was demolished on Wednesday after the SMC received a complaint. According to sources, the construction was being carried out dangerously close to an existing electric pole, leaving no gap between the pole and the building. Shockingly, the structure was reportedly being built by encircling the electric pole itself, making it appear as though the pole was part of the building.

Despite the construction continuing for nearly a year, the councillor and the municipal authorities were allegedly unaware of the violation.

However, after getting a complaint on Tuesday, the SMC immediately initiated action. On Wednesday morning, the illegal structure was demolished in the presence of Ward Councillor Amar Anand Das.

Speaking on the issue, Councillor Das said: “I had no prior knowledge that the construction is being made near the electric pole.

Once the matter came to my attention, I ensured that the illegal structure was removed without delay. No unlawful activities would be allowed to take place in my ward.”