‘Illegal construction’ at Indian Coffee House demolished by KMC

Kolkata: The KMC on Thursday is learnt to have completely demolished the alleged illegal construction on the ground floor of the heritage Indian Coffee House building on College Street.

Sources said that the KMC had previously issued a notice to halt the construction. Local hawkers demanded that all illegally constructed parts of this historic building be demolished. The heritage Indian Coffee House building on College Street, except for the second floor, has its ground and upper floors under the control of a private organisation.

Allegations surfaced that a portion of the ground floor was sold to a businessman who was carrying out illegal construction without following regulations. The Indian Coffee House authorities and local hawkers lodged complaints with the administration.

The Coffee House Social Services Association reportedly submitted a memorandum to the KMC. Questions arose about how a part of a heritage structure was being demolished and under whose permission. Following this, the KMC issued a notice to stop the construction work on the ground floor of the Indian Coffee House.

Sources said since construction was not stopped, the civic body demolished it. The local hawkers said that the actions of the private organisation were unjust and that the building should remain as it was. They said that this centuries-old heritage was being reduced to dust. The local police station intervened and broke the pillars.