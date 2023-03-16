Illegal call centre racket busted in Siliguri, 20 held

Siliguri: The police busted an illegal call centre racket in the IT park in Matigara, in Siliguri. 20 people, including women, have been arrested in the incident.



Among the arrested, two are residents of Gujarat. In the initial investigation, police found out that they are the masterminds and have been monitoring the entire matter.

According to police sources, based on secret information, the Detective Department, Cyber Crime, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Siliguri Metropolitan Police and Matigara police conducted a joint operation on Wednesday night at the IT park in Matigara and arrested 20 people, among them five are women.

The main accused have been identified as Sunil Gupta and Abhishek Rajput from Gujarat.

Subhendra Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) said: “They were running a friendship club at the call centre there. Through this, they duped money from different people.” The arrested were produced before the Siliguri Court on Thursday.

It is noted that, in the last week of September 2022, the CID team exposed a similar call centre from the same IT Park.

They had conducted a raid on September 22 and arrested three persons from there.

More than 60 computers, mobile phones and other documents had been recovered in the said raid.

Meanwhile, on November 10, 2022, the police of Bhaktinagar police station raided a call centre operating from an apartment on Sevoke Road in Siliguri, where they arrested four people.

They had been running the illegal call centre from the rented apartment. “Such raids will continue,” added

the ADCP.