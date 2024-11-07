Illegal call centre busted at in Siliguri, 2 arrested

Siliguri: Police from Matigara Police Station and the Special Operations Group (SOG) busted an illegal call centre racket operating from Webel IT Park, Phase-1 in Matigara, Siliguri. The call centre, targeting individuals in the United Kingdom, was raided late Tuesday night following a tip-off.

Two men were arrested, including the call centre manager, while 16 young women and 13 youths were detained from the spot.

However, later, they were released. The accused, identified as Ansar Ali (45 years) of Topsia, Kolkata and Sourav Sahu (25 years) of Tumbajyot, Matigara were arrested. Police sources stated that Ali had only been hired as manager a month ago, part of a strategy by the organisation to regularly replace managers and workers to avoid detection. According to the police, the perpetrators first recruited young people to work at the call centre, instructing them to contact potential victims through phone calls. They made a list of people residing in the United Kingdom.

After building rapport, the employees reportedly obtained sensitive information from these individuals, later enticing them with promises of loans, jobs, investment opportunities. Victims were then defrauded by the callers, who extracted money through these false promises. Biswa Chand Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said: “Both accused were produced in Siliguri Court on Wednesday. Further investigation is ongoing and police remand has been sought for questioning.” Police are working to track associates linked to the racket and believe further arrests may follow as the investigation unfolds.