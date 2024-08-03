Illegal call centre busted

Kolkata: Kolkata Police busted an illegal call centre and nabbed seven persons from Behala on Thursday.



According to sources, acting on a tip-off, cops of Behala police station conducted a raid at a place in Behala. During the raid, police found that a group of youths were busy calling citizens of Australia to

dupe them.

The fraudsters allegedly used to call the Australian citizens and introduce themselves as Information Technology (IT) experts. The accused persons used to offer technical support for their computers and laptops claiming that their system and internet connections have several issues which need to be resolved for better performance.

After convincing the targets, the accused persons used to collect the bank details and debit cards. Later the fraudsters used to withdraw or siphon off money from the bank accounts of Australian citizens. To keep their Internet Protocol (IP) address hidden, the accused persons were allegedly using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) method. After the raid, cops detained seven persons and also seized several computers along with other electronic gadgets. After registering a suo motu case, all seven youths were arrested. A probe has been initiated to find out if any more people are connected with the illegal business.