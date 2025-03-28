Illegal call centre: About Rs 3 cr seized from flat in Salt Lake

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Police seized more than Rs three crore from the flat of the owner of the illegal call centre that was busted three days ago at Sector V in Salt Lake.

Earlier, police seized about Rs 67 lakh from the call centre. With the seizure of the cash on Friday the amount reached nearly Rs 3.70 crore. Police have also seized gold jewellery worth around Rs 40 lakh as well from the flat. Late on Tuesday night, police had conducted a raid at the Unit No. 10 on the 22nd floor of Imagine Tech Park based on an intelligence input. During the raid it was found that the accused persons were targeting US and other foreign nationals on the pretext of providing technical support. Using a vast database, they posed as technical support representatives, tricking victims into making payments via gift cards and cryptocurrency.

The illicit funds were then routed through multiple countries before being encashed in India Sonwane Kuldip Suresh, the Deputy Commissioner of Detective Department, Bidhannagar Police on Friday said that cops raided the Chinar Park flat and found over Rs 3 crore hidden in trolley bags inside a concealed cabinet.

Bank officials counted the cash, and the process was video recorded.