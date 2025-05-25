Illegal attempt to dig pond on government land foiled in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: An illegal attempt to excavate a pond on government land in the Mosakpur area under the Bolla Gram Panchayat of Balurghat block was thwarted by the local administration. Using the cover of darkness, miscreants brought in an earthmover and began digging a large pond over nearly two acres of land.

The incident triggered a stir in the region. Acting on a tip-off, the Block Land and Land Reforms Officer (BL&LRO) of Balurghat, Ranendranath Mandal, led a raid on Saturday evening with support from officers of the Patiram Police Station. However, the perpetrators fled the scene as the authorities arrived. The earthmover used in the excavation has been seized and legal action is being initiated against those involved.

BL&LRO Mandal stated: “Illegal excavation was being carried out on government land. We have stopped the activity and confiscated the machinery used for digging. Residents have been warned not to engage in such acts in the future.”

A villager, Alamgir Sarkar, said: “We know it’s government land but we don’t know who was behind the digging. Such actions are unacceptable. Now that the administration is involved, we will remain vigilant.” Sources from the Block Land department revealed that the land is situated on the border of Balurghat and Tapan blocks and spans more than two acres. A narrow canal runs along the area, making it less visible. The land reportedly caught the attention of local anti-social elements two months ago. Their plan included using the pond for fish farming and selling the excavated soil for profit. A previous attempt at digging was also halted by officials.

Seizing the opportunity on Friday evening, the miscreants resumed their operation with heavy machinery. Allegedly, influential local businessmen are linked to the activity, using their clout to carry out illegal excavation despite the land’s official status. Following the raid, the dug-up area was refilled. The administration plans to install official signage at the site to indicate its government status and deter future encroachments.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to preventing any illegal use of government land and have called on residents to report suspicious activities immediately.