iljala minor's murder case: National child rights body team to visit city on March 31

Following the murder of a minor girl in Tiljala area, a team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Nights (NCPCR) is scheduled to reach Kolkata on March 31 for a field-inspection.

The NCPCR has also sent a notice to the state government seeking a report over the alleged 'human sacrifice' of the 8-year-old girl by her neighbour in the Tiljala area in South Kolkata. The notice was sent to the state chief secretary HK Dwivedi and the state police director general Manoj Malviya, sources said.

It is learnt that during the visit, the team will meet the victim's parents besides interacting with the local police administration to take updates on the progress of investigation in this case. Sources said that the NCPCR team may be led by the chairman of the commission, Priyank Kanoongo.

The body of the minor girl was recovered on March 26 from the residence of her neighbor. The accused Aloke Kumar allegedly killed the girl on the advice of a 'tantrik' under the impression that the “sacrifice” of the minor girl will enable him to get a child of his own. The incident led to violent reaction from the local people who in protest against the act, blocked the Bondel Gate Road and subsequently clashed with the police. A police vehicle and some motorcycles were torched and several police vehicles vandalised.