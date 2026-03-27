IIT Kharagpur teams up with Charnock Hospital to advance research & clinical excellence

Kolkata: IIT Kharagpur has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Charnock Hospital on Thursday, marking a significant step toward fostering innovation, research, and technological advancement in the healthcare sector. The MoU was signed in the presence of Prof Suman Chakraborty, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and Prashant Sharma, MD of Charnock Hospital.

This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between cutting-edge research in healthcare and its application in clinical practice. IIT Kharagpur will leverage its academic and research outcomes pertaining to healthcare in the clinical setting of Charnock Hospital. The partnership will focus on the validation and benchmarking of diagnostic and digital health technologies developed by IIT, alongside the collection and analysis of clinical data to support AI, ML and translational research. It will also promote joint research, training and outreach programmes for clinicians and engineers, while accelerating the development and deployment of technologies in both clinical and community settings.

“We are delighted to partner with IIT Kharagpur, a premier institution known for its excellence in research and innovation. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Charnock Hospital as we strive to integrate advanced technologies into clinical practice. By combining IIT Kharagpur’s cutting-edge research capabilities with our clinical expertise, we aim to accelerate the development of impactful, patient-centric healthcare solutions and set new benchmarks in quality care,” said Sharma. “This collaboration with IIT Kharagpur and Charnock Hospital represents a meaningful step toward integrating scientific research with clinical practice,” said Prof Chakraborty.