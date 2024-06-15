IIT Kharagpur student was ‘stabbed & shot’

Kolkata: Following a forensic examination by a court appointed expert Dr A K Gupta, it was revealed that IIT Kharagpur student, Faizan Ahmed, was reportedly ‘brutally murdered’.



Ahmed was reportedly found dead inside a room at the Lala Lajpat Rai hostel of IIT Kharagpur during October 2022. However, the room from where his body was found was not allotted to him. Though initial investigation suggested that he committed suicide, his family members had claimed that Ahmed was murdered.

Though the body was buried at his home town in Assam, his father moved Calcutta High Court for reinvestigation. During the hearing, the High Court in May 2023 directed to exhume the body and conduct a second autopsy by Gupta.

According to the news published in multiple national media, the latest autopsy revealed that there are signs of a stab and a gunshot wound on Ahmed’s neck. While the gunshot wound was reportedly located on the left upper side of his neck, the stab wound was reportedly found on the right side of his neck. However, none of these injuries were reportedly documented by the police during initial investigation and in the first autopsy report which was conducted at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital in 2022.

In the latest report, it was also mentioned that the right temporal bone of Ahmed’s skull was missing as well. The latest autopsy report is going to be filed soon at the High Court and the hearing is scheduled during the next week.