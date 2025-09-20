IIT-Kharagpur research scholar found dead in hostel room

Kolkata: A 27-year-old research scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur was found dead in his hostel room on Saturday afternoon, police confirmed.

The deceased, Harsh Kumar Pandey, hailing from Ranchi, Jharkhand, was a first-year PhD scholar in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. He had joined IIT Kharagpur in January 2025 after completing his M.Tech at Motilal Nehru Institute of Technology in 2024.

Police said Pandey’s body was discovered hanging with a towel inside Room No. 557 of BR Ambedkar Hostel’s B Block. His feet were reportedly touching the ground when officers arrived. Fellow residents raised the alarm around 1:30 pm after finding the room locked and receiving no response to repeated knocks. The hostel security informed the Hijli police outpost, which recovered the body. It has been sent for post-mortem, and an FIR has been lodged in line with Supreme Court guidelines.

IIT Kharagpur stated, “The Institute is extending full cooperation to the authorities and has constituted a fact-finding committee to examine the matter and submit its report at the earliest.”

Director Prof. Suman Chakraborty described the death as a “heartbreaking loss” and said: “As someone who considers every student as a family member, I feel this tragedy personally. We recently observed World Suicide Prevention Day to reaffirm that no one in our community is ever alone in their struggles. Through initiatives such as the Board of Hope and the creation of a Dean of Student Well-being, we remain committed to building a compassionate ecosystem that listens, supports, and uplifts every member of our community.”

This is the sixth student death on campus this year, five of which were suspected suicides and one due to accidental choking. IIT Kharagpur has introduced several mental health initiatives in recent years, including counselling services, peer support teams, and the “Setu” App. The institute reminded students, faculty, and staff that round-the-clock counselling and welfare services are available to support them in times of need.