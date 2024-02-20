IIM(C) MBA prog records 100% placement

Kolkata: Indian Institute of Management Calcutta’s MBA programme recorded 100 per cent placement with the consulting sector emerging as the top recruiter, an official statement said. The institute in a statement on Monday said that 464 students took part in the placement process, securing 529 offers which were rolled out by 194 companies.

The statement said 167 students received placements in the consulting sector.

Accenture Strategy emerged as the top recruiter among the consulting sector which included firms like EY-Parthenon, Monitor Deloitte, KPMG, Pricewaterhousecoopers (PWC), Vector Consulting and Arthur D Little, McKinsey, BCG, Bain, Kearney amongst others, it said.

Altogether 114 students (21.5 per cent) joined finance firms from private equity, venture capital, investment banking, markets, asset and wealth management domains.

The final placement recorded participation from firms like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Chase, Bank of America, Citibank, Barclays, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Arga, Avendus, Neo Asset & Wealth Management, Kotak Alternate Assets, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Ambit, Incred, Prime Ventures, among others.