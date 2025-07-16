IIM ‘rape’ case: Kolkata Police seeks CCTV footage of campus

Kolkata: At a time when the complainant of the IIM Kolkata rape case is allegedly not cooperating with the investigation, Kolkata Police has sought CCTV footage from the IIM Kolkata administration as a part of their investigation.

It was alleged that on Friday, the woman who claimed herself as a psychological counsellor was asked to come to the boys’ hostel of IIM Kolkata for a counselling session for a student whom she met on social media.

Accordingly, she arrived at the hostel in the morning but the accused asked the victim not to write her name and other details in the visitors’ register. Later, the woman was taken to the hostel room where she was given a pizza to eat. After having the food, she felt drowsy and uncomfortable.

When she wanted to go to the washroom, the accused allegedly stopped her and assaulted her as well. After a while, she became unconscious. When she regained her consciousness, she found that she had been sexually tortured.

In the evening, the woman approached Thakurpukur Police Station from where she was taken to Haridevpur Police Station for jurisdictional issues.

There the woman lodged a complaint following which the accused student was arrested after registering a case. The case took a turn after the father of the victim claimed that she was compelled to lodge the complaint. He also claimed that nothing serious had happened. Even the woman did not turn up for her confessional statement recording at the Alipore Court on Monday as well. It is further alleged that the woman is not cooperating with the investigation as well.

Amid the discrepancies, police are attempting to check the CCTV footage to find out whether the complaint made by the woman is corroborating or not.

Also police sought permission to question a few students of the IIM Kolkata as well who were in touch with the accused student till he was arrested.