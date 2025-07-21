IIM Kolkata ‘rape’ case: Accused student granted bail

Kolkata: The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of the Alipore Court on Saturday granted conditional bail to the student of IIM Kolkata who was arrested for alleged rape of a woman at the hostel room.

However, the court has imposed multiple instructions before granting the bail. The accused student has been directed not to leave the state until the court allows him.

On Saturday, the defence counsel had appealed for the student’s bail citing that the woman’s confessional

statement was recorded even after the date for the same was fixed thrice. Also, the defence counsel informed the court that the medico legal test was not done either.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor appealed for the student’s judicial custody. After hearing both sides, the magistrate asked the public prosecutor why the confessional statement was not recorded. Replying to the court’s

question, the public prosecutor had stated that the police were unable to talk to the woman and they suspect that the woman is still under trauma due to which she did not appear for statement recording.

At the end of his submission, the public prosecutor appealed for the student’s judicial custody.

However, the court rejected the appeal and granted the student bail against a personal bond of Rs 25,000.