IIM Calcutta unveils new tech incubation arm

KOLKATA: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) on Saturday announced the establishment of the ‘IIMCIP Technology and Innovation Council’ (IIMC-TIC), a new Section 8 company under the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP), which is a technology business incubator under IIM Calcutta in the presence of the Chairman-IIM Calcutta Board of Governors, Director in-charge, IIM Calcutta, chairman and board members IIM Calcutta Innovation Park and Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala, proposed Chairman of the Board, IIMC-TIC.



The vision of IIMC-TIC emphasises innovation, technology-driven growth and inclusive development across East and North-East India. The primary aim is to catalyse innovation and entrepreneurship with a strong focus on East and North East India. IIMC-TIC will promote human centric approach in nurturing innovation so that the benefits reach all sections of the society. Meanwhile, IIMCIP has already joined hands with IIT Madras Incubation Cell.

With a dedicated focus on catalyzing technology development and fostering strategic partnerships, the IIMCIP Technology and Innovation Council (IIMC-TIC) is set to play a pivotal role in advancing IIM Calcutta’s mission of innovation and excellence.

This initiative will provide a robust platform for nurturing groundbreaking technologies, propelling startups, and fostering an ecosystem of innovation in East and North East that is second to none. IIMC-TIC is poised to make significant contributions towards making India a developed nation, by ensuring inclusive growth and technological advancement in its areas of operation.