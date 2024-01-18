IIM Calcutta removes director-in-charge

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta removed its director-in-charge Sahadeb Sarkar following a sexual harassment complaint against him. The Board of Governors (BoG) have appointed the next senior most faculty member Saibal Chattopadhyay as the director-in-charge.

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the institute had received a complaint under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 against Sarkar. The ICC had prima facie ascertained that the complaint warrants a formal inquiry and informed the BoG.

They further expressed concern in proceeding with a free and fair inquiry, including its ability to access other witnesses including contract staff, and faculty and documents available with the institute, with Sarkar occupying the position of director-in-charge. Hence, they recommended his removal from the post and any other post wherein he has administrative charges during the pendency of the formal inquiry.

“The said measure was stated to be a requirement for the ICC to ensure that impartiality may be maintained and the inquiry is duly compliant with principles of natural justice,” the institute stated in a formal statement.

The ICC recommendations were accepted by the board of governors in a special meeting held on January 6 and the decision to remove him was taken. “The BoG further noted that as the ICC is presently conducting the inquiry, the order of the BoG accepting the ICC recommendation shall not in any manner be a reflection of the opinion of the BoG on the merits/demerits of the allegations, the conduct of formal inquiry and rival contentions, all of which are within the domain of the ICC,” the institute stated.