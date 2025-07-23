IHCL to open Taj Resorts in Sunderbans & Darjeeling

Kolkata: The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality group, has announced a major expansion in Bengal with plans to open Taj resorts in the Sunderbans and Darjeeling.

An issued Press statement announced that the projects are part of a broader agreement signed with the Ambuja Neotia Group to develop 15 new hotels across the company’s brand portfolio.

The new Taj property in the Sunderbans will mark a significant step in bringing luxury tourism to the ecologically-sensitive and globally renowned mangrove region. In Darjeeling, a Taj resort and a set of Taj-branded villas are planned to cater to high-end travellers in one of Bengal’s most popular hill destinations, it was stated.

Further, IHCL and Ambuja Neotia have also signed operating agreements for a SeleQtions hotel each in Kolkata and Siliguri, and a Tree of Life resort in Lataguri. The projects will include a mix of greenfield, brownfield and conversion developments, aimed at enhancing the state’s luxury hospitality infrastructure.

The total number of hotels under the IHCL–Ambuja Neotia partnership will now exceed 40. “IHCL’s legacy of building iconic destinations across India will now extend to the East and North East,” said Puneet Chhatwal, managing director & CEO, IHCL. “This agreement unlocks the tourism potential of these regions, especially with signature brands like Taj.”

The expansion also includes Taj-branded villas in Raichak and Lataguri, offering premium accommodations in lesser-explored destinations. The SeleQtions brand will focus on creating unique, locally rooted hospitality experiences in urban hubs like Kolkata and Siliguri.

Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group, said the collaboration reflects rising demand for

luxury travel in the East.

“The North East remains largely unexplored but holds immense potential for bespoke tourism. Our partnership with IHCL aims to highlight these destinations on the global tourism map.” Beyond Bengal, the project covers sites in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh, including developments in Gangtok, Rabong and Shimla. Most of the new properties are expected to be operational over the next five years.