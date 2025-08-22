IHCL, Kolkata Port join hands to redevelop historic ‘Chotelal Ki Ghat’

Kolkata: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, has announced a collaboration with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, for the redevelopment of the historic Chotelal Ki Ghat on the Hooghly riverfront.

Built in the 1870s, the ghat is a Grade I heritage site and carries deep cultural significance for West Bengal.

An issued statement read that the project, supported by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), will involve restoration and conservation of the ghat, beautification, and landscaping. IHCL will invest up to Rs 5 crore towards the redevelopment, staggered over three years, under its corporate social responsibility initiatives. The work is aligned with the Government of India’s Namami Gange programme and Swachhata initiatives. Gaurav Pokhariyal, executive vice president, human resources, IHCL, said: “IHCL, in line with its ESG+ framework of Paathya, is committed to preserving India’s cultural heritage while driving meaningful social and environmental impact. Chotelal Ki Ghat holds deep historical and cultural significance for the people of West Bengal. The project aims to restore and conserve the ghat, enhancing its aesthetic and functional value, strengthening the community’s bond with the river.”

The initiative will also support local communities, including artists engaged in wall and boat painting, stall vendors, residents and tourists. Rathendra Raman, chairman, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, said: “This MoU with IHCL marks a significant step towards heritage-led development. With an investment of nearly Rs 5 crore under CSR, the renovation of the historic Chotelal Ki Ghat will not only restore its cultural essence but also enhance its appeal as a public and tourist destination. This partnership reflects our shared vision of sustainable infrastructure, community benefit, and preserving Kolkata’s iconic riverfront for generations to come.”

IHCL’s ESG+ framework Paathya integrates environmental stewardship, social responsibility, governance, heritage preservation, value-chain transformation, and sustainable growth.