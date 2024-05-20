Ignoring ban, locals indulge in photoshoots at Atreyee Dam

BALURGHAT: Turning a deaf ear to warnings, many people are still risking their lives by visiting the low-height dams of Chakbhrigu and Chalkbhabani in Balurghat town for recreational activities. Some even dare to cross the dam on foot, disregarding the dangers. The area has turned into a hotspot for photoshoots, despite being prohibited.



Signs and banners warning of the risks are scattered throughout, but seem to be ignored.

Just a year ago, a tragic incident claimed the life of a young man who fell into the dam. Recently, a school student from Khadimpur drowned in the area. Though civic volunteers were deployed initially, vigilance seems to have waned, allowing reckless behaviour to resurface. Even with the police ban in place, people continue to defy the warnings, showing a disregard for safety. On the brighter side, the inauguration of the New Atreyee Dam along Atreyee River in South Dinajpur district has brought excitement to the region. However, this too has become a popular spot for photoshoots and recreational activities, resembling more of a water park than a dam.

Jishnu Neogi, a prominent figure in the city, lamented and said: “It is owing to the lack of recreational spaces in Balurghat, people are seeking entertainment in dangerous areas.” He emphasised the need for stricter enforcement by the administration to prevent further tragedies.

Environmental activist Krishnapada Mandal expressed frustration at the continued ignorance of the dangers posed by such activities, despite the ban imposed by the Irrigation department.

Santi Nath Panja, Inspector in-Charge of Balurghat Police Station, however, said: “The police are taking measures to enforce the ban in the dam vicinity and increase vigilance to prevent further incidents.”