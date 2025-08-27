‘Ignored’ at PM’s rally, Locket complains to Delhi leaders

Kolkata: Amid escalating infighting, turmoil continues within the Bengal BJP, with state BJP leader Locket Chatterjee reportedly lodging a complaint with the party’s Delhi leadership, alleging that she was “ignored” and not invited to PM Modi’s rally in Dum Dum on August 22.

Sources within the BJP revealed that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has sought clarification from the Bengal BJP regarding the issue. Chatterjee, a former MP and ex-president of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, shared updates on Metro projects on Friday, drawing attention to her noticeable absence.

At Modi’s rally, four state general secretaries, including Locket Chatterjee, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, Dipak Barman and Agnimitra Paul, were absent. Paul was unwell and admitted to a city nursing home.

The absence of Chatterjee, Mahato and Barman raised questions. Former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh was also not invited. The PM addressed a rally organised by the party’s state unit at Dum Dum Central Jail ground on Friday evening.