Ignored again? Dilip Ghosh ‘not invited’ to PM Modi’s Dum Dum rally

Kolkata: Former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh has not yet received an invitation for the public rally in Dum Dum, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Ghosh has been deprived by his party leaders for yet another time.

Ghosh on Thursday told reporters that he was not given any invitation from the party. He, however, refused to say if he would join the rally on Friday. On a few earlier occasions, he was not invited when the Prime Minister came to the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multiple Metro projects in Kolkata on Friday (August 22). He will flag off a newly built 13.61-km metro corridor with services to be launched on these routes. His schedule also includes green-lighting a new subway at Howrah Metro Station and opening of the Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar link to boost airport connectivity.

The PM will also flag off the Sealdah–Esplanade metro service and the Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro service. He is expected to undertake a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and back, just after the launch.

He will also inaugurate a major road infrastructure project by laying the foundation stone for the 7.2 km six-lane elevated Kona Expressway, valued at over Rs 1,200 crore.

This project aims to improve connectivity between Howrah, its surrounding rural areas, and Kolkata. The Prime Minister will also hold a public rally as well.