Ignore rumours about Kidderpore Market fire: Police urges public

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police have urged citizens not to fall for rumours and misinformation surrounding the recent fire at Orphangunge Market in Kidderpore.

In a post on X, the Deputy Commissioner of the Port Division clarified that false narratives alleging delayed response by the police and fire brigade are being circulated with malicious intent.

Setting the record straight, the police stated that the first emergency call (Dial 100) was received at 1:54 am on June 16. Police personnel reached the spot by 2:05 am, and the fire brigade was informed at the same time. The first fire tender arrived at 2:16 am, followed by five more within the next 30 minutes — all fully equipped with water and fuel.

These response timelines have been independently verified through CCTV footage, official call logs, and video evidence from various sources.

“At present, there is no evidence to suggest any conspiracy behind the incident,” the DC Port’s post said, adding that the investigation is ongoing and based on scientific evidence. Experts have already visited the site to collect forensic samples.

The police have also warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals found responsible for spreading fake news or provocative content aimed at disrupting public order.