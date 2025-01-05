IGJF writes to CM seeking amendments to Land Reforms Act

Darjeeling: As land rights emerge as an important issue in Hill politics, the newly formed Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) has urged the Bengal government to amend the West Bengal Land Reforms (WBLR) Act to accommodate a special provision for the region.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, IGJF chief convenor Ajoy Edwards wrote that the scheme Nijo Griho, Nijo Bhumi Prakalpa (NGNBP) which provides 5 decimal land to the homeless and landless is “not appropriate” for the Hills,

Terai and Dooars.

The people of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Terai and Dooars, including those living in tea gardens, cinchona plantations, DI Fund land and forest areas have been inhabitants of this land for centuries, long before India’s independence, and are indigenous to this region, stated the letter.

Regarding the NGNBP, the letter stated: “I firmly believe that such a scheme is not appropriate for the unique context of the above areas. The residents of the above-said region cannot and should not be categorised under the framework of landless schemes applicable in other parts of Bengal.” Edwards further urged the Chief Minister to amend the WBLR Act to “reflect the rightful ownership of the people”. During the floating of the IGJF on December 22, 2024, Edwards had given a clarion call to residents of tea gardens that they should not allow land surveys.

However, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), the party in power in the Hills, opines that without a survey, handing over Patta, even for the actual amount of land in the possession of tea garden workers is not possible. Incidentally, the Land and Land Reforms department, in an order dated August 1, 2023, to the District Magistrates of six districts of North Bengal has sent a proposal for granting homestead patta (land right document) on surplus/ unutilised resumed land of tea garden to the eligible beneficiaries through a scheme.

The order stated that homestead pattas would be granted to the eligible families up to the extent of 5 decimals of land. With this notification, the Hill Opposition parties cried foul. Rallies and protest programmes were also held. Following this, Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, GTA, wrote to the state government to halt the ongoing process.

On September 12, 2023, a notification was issued instructing the District Magistrates of Darjeeling and Kalimpong to withhold survey and other works until further orders. Again a fresh notification, dated November 2, 2023, directed the District Magistrates of Darjeeling and Kalimpong to “resume survey work in tea gardens in the GTA areas on ‘as is where is basis’” without reference to any limitations on area held.