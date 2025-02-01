IGJF to call for halting of first flush tea plucking till 20% annual bonus not confirmed

Darjeeling: The Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF) will be launching an agitation over tea garden issues with a rally and public meeting in Mirik on February 8. They have threatened to halt plucking of the premium first flush tea till the annual bonus for tea garden workers is fixed at 20 per cent. The IGJF has given a clarion call to all other hill political outfits; NGOs and other associations to lend support to the protests by joining in the rally and public meeting in Mirik. Ajoy Edwards, Convenor, IGJF stated “We vehemently oppose 5 decimal land documents to be handed over to tea garden and cinchona plantation workers. In the recent past we had written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to amend the land laws of the state and move a Bill whereby tea garden workers are given special land documents for the plots under their present possession. There has been no action on the part of the state government. We also want minimum wages for tea garden workers along with a 20 per cent annual bonus.” The letter sent to the Chief Minister on January 5 states that Nijo Griho, Nijo Bhumi Prakalpa (NGNBP) which provides 5 decimal land to the homeless and landless is “not appropriate” for the Hills, Terai and Dooars. “We will stop plucking the first flush tea leaves unless the management gives a nod to a 20 per cent annual bonus.

Every year there is a tug of war between the trade unions and management over bonus percentage just before the festival of Dasain (Dussehra) with the fate of the workers plunged into uncertainty during the biggest festival of the Gorkhas. This time it will not be so. From this very instant we will launch the demand for a 20 per cent bonus” stated Edwards.

Demanding implementation of minimum wages for tea garden workers, Edwards stated “The Gorkha and Adivasi tea garden workers will no longer accept a life of Rs. 250 daily wage. We will not live a life of poverty anymore.”

Giving a call to other hill parties, NGOs and associations to join, Edwards stated “I will send out formal invitations urging all to join the rally and public meeting at Mirik on February 8. Setting aside politics we have to all unite for the welfare of our people.”