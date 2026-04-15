IGJF candidate ‘attacked during campaign‘

Darjeeling: Amid rising political tensions in the Darjeeling Hills, IGJF candidate from Kurseong Bandana Rai was allegedly attacked during a campaign in the Balason area.



Rai said: “We had a convoy of around 15 to 20 vehicles. When the convoy was crossing a narrow village road, a man attacked the escort vehicle with a sharp weapon. I was the target.

He was later apprehended by those accompanying me. He managed to give them a slip but was later arrested by police.”

Though no one suffered any injuries, the vehicle was damaged.

Rai claimed that the man was a supporter of BGPM, and added that the IGJF legal team was working on lodging an FIR.

The alleged attack comes on the heels of an attack on two BGPM supporters, alleged by BJP. BGPM president Anit Thapa criticised police delay, saying it emboldens miscreants.