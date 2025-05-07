If you riot, Didi will not be there with you: Mamata

Kolkata: “If you riot, Didi will not be there with you,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned on Tuesday, urging people to maintain peace amid tensions over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad.

Addressing a public distribution event in Suti, she condemned the recent violence that left three dead, alleging that rioters were being brought in from outside to incite communal unrest.

Banerjee cautioned against falling into traps laid by the BJP or religious extremists and stressed unity across communities. She reiterated her opposition to implementing the Waqf Act in Bengal and assured the crowd that she would personally protest it.

Appealing for communal harmony, she reminded people that “blood gives life, not division,” and praised Murshidabad’s past resistance to riot instigation.