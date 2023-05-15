‘If you feel deprived you can go seek Central government jobs’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday addressing two key issues, among others, expressed her annoyance over the ongoing stir in demand for dearness allowance (DA) at par with the Centre and also urged the teachers who lost their jobs not to “get disheartened”.



Expressing her displeasure over the ongoing DA agitation Banerjee said that they (the agitators) should seek Central government jobs for getting a higher pay package and a higher DA.

She claimed that DA is not something mandatory but a discretion on the part of the state government. Banerjee urged those teachers who have been rendered jobless and their family members not to be depressed and made it clear that her government will challenge the Calcutta High Court order cancelling jobs of around 36,000 primary teachers in state-sponsored and sate-aided schools. “We have been getting appeals from the families of these 36,000 (teachers) who lost their jobs. I feel very bad. We have decided to move the division bench. Do not be depressed, our government is always with you. This is our responsibility and we will fight this matter as per legal terms,” she assured.

Banerjee alleged that the teachers have lost their jobs because of the ongoing agitation of the state government employees demanding a hike in their DA and bringing it at par with the Central government staff.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the cancellation of the appointments of 36,000 primary teachers in state-sponsored and aided schools stating that due procedure was not followed in the appointment process.

“DA is not compulsory, it is optional. The state and the Centre have different service rules. Our government has provided DA to the best extent possible. During the rule of the erstwhile Left government, DA was 35 per cent; we have increased it to 126 per cent. If you feel deprived you can go and seek Central government jobs. You will get a higher pay package and higher DA,“ Banerjee said.

Taking a dig at the CPI(M) and the BJP, Banerjee said that Rs 1,15,000 crore is due from the Centre. “Go and bring our dues from the Centre, we will provide another 3 per cent DA. If we had funds, I will be happy to provide DA,” she maintained.

Banerjee said that the Central government reviews the work performance of their employees periodically and if found lacking, you are shown the exit door. Even the higher officials are not spared. But we never do this in Bengal. But don’t consider my sympathetic attitude as my weakness. Don’t you think agitation during office time is a violation of service rules?” she questioned.

Banerjee lashed out at the CPI(M) for posting members of the coordination committee in all the departments and held them responsible for delaying recruitment in various departments.

“This tradition of members of coordination committees in almost all government departments is continuing. But I have been considerate and not deprived anyone of their job. But this should not go on as we have to recruit people for smooth functioning of the administration,” she said.