If Union govt wants, they can bifurcate a state: Kalyan Dewan

Darjeeling: Batting for bifurcation, BJP Darjeeling (Hills) district committee president Kalyan Dewan stated “Bengal has been bifurcated twice in the past and can be bifurcated in the future also. A resolution adopted in the Bengal Assembly cannot stop it. If the Union government wants, they can bifurcate a State under Article 3A of the Indian Constitution.”

He further stated that the proposal for carving out North Bengal from the state of Bengal was given to the Prime Minister by none other than the BJP Bengal state president Sukanta Majumdar. “Does this make state BJP anti bifurcation of Bengal?” questioned Dewan.

Dewan’s statement comes on the heels of the Bengal Assembly proceedings on August 5 whereby a resolution was unanimously passed opposing any attempts to bifurcate the state. In a rare show of camaraderie, both the TMC and BJP had supported the resolution. Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had stated: “We are against any attempt to divide Bengal.”

On Monday, the BJP had organised protests outside the Darjeeling Sadar Police Station. Addressing mediapersons, Dewan stated: “The state government has found out that the Union government has initiated the process of a separate arrangement (Permanent Political Solution) for the Hills and North Bengal, so in a state of panic they are adopting such a resolution. It is not a Bill. Such resolutions can’t stop bifurcation of the state. To carve out a state is the prerogative of the Union government. A resolution adopted in the Bengal Assembly will have no impact on Gorkhaland,” added Dewan.

When questioned on the discontent of BJP allies, including the GNLF, that has already set a September 5 deadline for the process of the Permanent Political Solution to commence, Dewan stated: “It is the democratic right of our alliance partners to behave in this manner. They, however, need to understand that BJP is a national party and is running the country. The Union government is waiting for a conducive time for this. The Union government has given assurance naming the Gorkhas. No such commitment has been given to any other community in the country. It is only the BJP party which works on the behest of the Gorkhas,” added Dewan.

The BJP protests revolved around different issues, including the RG Kar incident, along with issues pertaining to the relief and rehabilitation to the Teesta flood victims and the DI Fund and Forest village issues. Demanding the step down of the TMC government, Dewan stated: “Our agitation has begun. On Tuesday, we will hold similar protest programmes in front of Kurseong Police Station and on Wednesday in front of Kalimpong Police Station.”