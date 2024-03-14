If someone has made a mistake, they should apologize to people: Min

Cooch Behar: North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha cautioned party leaders at the Nayarhat meeting, emphasizing the importance of apologizing if mistakes have been committed.



He stated: “If someone has made a mistake, they should apologize to the people,” adding, ‘I will not hesitate to apologize if I am wrong.’” Minister Guha also issued a stern warning against groupism within the party.

TMC has already released the list of candidates for all 42 constituencies in the state. Campaigning activities are underway, with TMC candidate Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia initiating his campaign by offering prayers at the Madanmohan Temple on Wednesday.

Later that day, minister Udayan Guha visited the High School in Nayarhat, in the Dinhata Assembly constituency, where he addressed a meeting. Guha stated: “Before elections, promises are made to secure a lead in votes. However, if these promises are not fulfilled, it reflects

poorly on us.

Therefore, it is crucial to mark certain and uncertain voters on the list using green and red ink respectively. Leaders should then visit these households, engage with voters, and seek their support. If necessary, apologize and request votes. Local leadership must ensure a lead of 12-15 thousand votes in the Nayarhat

village Panchayat.”

The meeting also featured speeches from TMC candidate Jagadish Chanda Barma Basunia and Trinamool Dinhata II block president Deepak Bhattacharya, among others.