‘If someone doesn’t join BJP then one will land up in Tihar’

: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly initiated a money laundering probe against her, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and candidate of Krishnanagar constituency Mahua Moitra, on Wednesday, posted a cryptic message on social media claiming that the doors of BJP are open and if one does not join them then one will land up in Tihar (jail).

Moitra took to her X handle on Wednesday and wrote: “Khule hai BJP ke Dwaar, Aa Jao Nahi Toh Abh ke Baar-Tihar!” Along with these lines, she also posted a news article that reported since 2014, 25 Opposition leaders facing corruption probes crossed over to BJP, 23 of them got reprieve.

TMC has accused the BJP of working like a “washing machine” where tainted leaders are washed clean and all charges against them are dropped as soon as

they join the party.

Further, Moitra made another post where she uploaded a purported mobile screenshot from WhatsApp which read: “Keep a power of attorney ready in my name. In case they pick you up I will file the nomination.” Moitra wrote: My mother’s answer to BJP’s daily ED/CBI lovefest. You rock Mummy-the

original Sherni!”

Moitra, who is presently campaigning in the Krishnanagar seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, is now facing heat from both CBI and the ED in connection with the cash for query case. On Tuesday, the ED is learnt to have registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Moitra. It reportedly came to light that the case has been registered on the basis of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against her. The ED move also came in the wake of the recent summon to her to its Delhi office which she skipped.

Moitra along with businessman Darshan Hiranandani were served summons by the ED for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA)

contravention case.