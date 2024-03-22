If PM can contest from Varanasi, no harm for me to contest from Bengal, says Yusuf

Kolkata: It is a different ball game for former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan as he is going to face a political battle on a different turf where he might be pitted against Congress’ heavyweight candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.



In his maiden campaign at Berhampore on Thursday, Pathan “played a hook” shot by saying: “I am ready to face ‘bouncer’ with my helmet on. I know that the bouncer will come. I can play pull shot.” Pathan took part in an election rally in Berhampore amidst much fanfare. Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and local people shouted slogans for the former cricketer. There were curious onlookers who gathered on both sides of the roads to have a glimpse of the star cricketer.

Rubbishing “outsider” theory, Pathan said that Bengal was his second home as he lived for a long time during his playing days for Knight Riders. “Who said I am an outsider? Bengal is my second home. I used to play here for Knight Riders. I have returned to Kolkata after a long time. I will live here.” He also claimed that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi can contest from Varanasi, there is no harm for him to contest from Bengal.

Confident about his electoral victory, Pathan said that he will raise the voices of the people of Berhampore in the Parliament after he wins the elections. He admitted that it may be a tough fight for him as Chowdhury may be his political opponent. Chowdhury has been an MP from this seat since 1999. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, his margin dropped when he had fought with Trinamool Congress candidate Apurbo Sarkar. A ‘son of the soil’, Sarkar who was once closely associated with Chowdhury gave a tough fight to Chowdhury. Sarkar has been made the manager who will take care of logistic issues of Pathan. Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has already said that competing Chowdhury in his own turf is like facing the bouncer of Australian legend Brett Lee. Pathan has however asserted: “It is always a tough battle when you play with Australia. A decent fight will also occur here on the political turf. I did the fastest 50 for Knight Riders.”Pathan also said that he is eager to work for the people and he chose politics only because he wants to serve people. He also reminded that he used to look up to Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. He took part in a “Padayatra” in Berhampore and interacted with people.

Trinamool Congress is taking all possible steps to ensure Pathan can play a “smooth inning”. Minority votes are a crucial factor here. Humayun Kabir, who had earlier opposed Yusuf Pathan’s candidature and called him an ‘outsider’, told the party that he would support him, sources said. Kabir had said in a video message that he decided to support Yusuf Pathan after a meeting with TMC national general secretary

Abhishek Banerjee.

Berhampore in Murshidabad district is a Congress stronghold currently held by its Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The Congress hasn’t declared Chowdhury as its candidate for the seat yet. Yusuf Pathan’s candidature was announced by TMC on March 10 as the party named for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal.

Pathan, an all-rounder, was part of India’s limited-overs cricket team that won the global titles of 2007 ICC WT20 and 2011 ICC World Cup. Pathan made his international debut for India in the final of the 2007 ICC WT20 against Pakistan. He represented India in 22 T20Is. He also played 57 ODIs for India in which he scored 810 runs and picked up 33 wickets.