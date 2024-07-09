If Madhuparna wins, she will be the youngest MLA of the House ever

Kolkata: Madhuparna Thakur who is contesting bypolls from Bagdah Assembly Constituency on Trinamool Congress’ ticket will be the youngest MLA ever if she wins the election.



Madhuparna, the daughter of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha member Mamatabala Thakur can create a history by winning the by-elections from the Matua-infested Bagdah seat at the age of only 25. Till now late Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee is the only political personality who became a member of the Assembly at a very early age. If Madhuparna wins the bypolls she will be the youngest MLA of the House ever.

The ruling Trinamool Congress won from Bagda Assembly constituency in 2011 and 2016. BJP managed to win the Bagdah assembly seat in 2021.

Biswajit Das who contested on a BJP ticket in the 2021 Assembly elections from Bagdah after switching over from Trinamool Congress managed to secure a victory.

Das again joined the Trinamool Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections this year and contested the poll from Bongaon Lok Sabha seat on TMC’s ticket but lost to BJP’s Shantanu Thakur. Bagdah Assembly falls under Bongaon Lok Sabha.

A total of nine candidates are contesting from this Assembly constituency. The by-election to this seat was necessitated due to the resignation of Biswajit Das. Congress has fielded Ashoke Kumar Haldar for Bagdah Assembly bypolls while All India Forward Bloc nominated Gour Biswas as their candidate.

BJP has fielded Binay Kumar Biswas as its candidate for Bagdah bypoll. In the last elections for this constituency in 2021, there were a total of five candidates: Biswajit Das (BJP), Paritosh Kumar Saha (TMC), Kirttaniya Prabir Bapi (Congress), Santosh Biswas (BSP). This seat was won by the BJP in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

By-elections in Bagdah along with three other Assembly constituencies will be held on Wednesday. Madhupuran is a young member from the family of the Matua community’s founder Sri Harichand Thakur (1812-1878). The Dalit Matua community has a sizable presence at Bagdah and Ranaghat South assembly seats which will go to by-polls on July 10, alongside Raiganj and Manicktala in West Bengal.