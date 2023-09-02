‘If INDIA bloc comes to power in 2024, cylinder would cost Rs 500’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday urged people not to vote for the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha polls, claiming that the cost of one LPG cylinder will rise to Rs 3,000 if the saffron party wins.

Banerjee asserted that if the opposition bloc INDIA comes to power in 2024, a cylinder would be priced at just Rs 500.

“Do not cast a single vote for the BJP in 2024. If it wins the elections, the price of one gas cylinder will be hiked to Rs 3,000. However, if INDIA comes to power, the price will be slashed to Rs 500. This is our promise to you. We do not forget our promises,” he said, speaking at a rally ahead of the Dhupguri bypoll in Jalpaiguri district on September 5.

The central government had recently reduced the price of an LPG cylinder by Rs 200. A 14.2-kg cylinder in Kolkata earlier cost Rs 1,129.

“I will urge you to vote for our candidate and ensure that the BJP nominee is defeated (in the bypoll) by a huge margin, so that he does not come out of his home. You will have to make the party understand the power of the common people and the EVM,” the Diamond Harbour MP said.