If Centre doesn’t introduce it, will place pvt member Bill in Parl, says Abhishek

Kolkata: In the backdrop of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary and Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha MP, Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday, said if the Centre does not introduce a Bill for a stringent and time-bound anti-rape law in next three to four months, he will introduce a private member Bill in the Parliament.



Addressing the gathering during Trinamool Chhatra Parishad’s foundation day, Banerjee said there is a dire need for a strong anti-rape law in India which will ensure a time-bound trial and conviction of offenders within one to two months.He questioned if the Centre can, within a few hours, “demonetize notes, impose lockdown during Covid, and grab the power of Delhi government through an ordinance, then why can’t it introduce an anti-rape law?”

“Those involved in such crimes have no right to live in society. Justice will only be served if an appropriate law is introduced. We want the offenders to be punished but also ensure such crimes are not repeated. What we need today is a strong law. If this is not introduced by the Centre in the next three to four months, there will be a mass movement in Delhi demanding it. If people hit the streets no one can stop them,” he said.

“I assure you that TMC will write to the Centre. The Chief Minister has already written to the Prime Minister. I request all to press for such a law regardless of party affiliations. If the Centre does not bring it, I will introduce it in the Parliament as a private member Bill. Every MP has the right to do so and get it passed for it to become a law,” Banerjee assured.

Criticising the BJP which is demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the RG Kar incident, Abhishek dared the saffron brigade leaders to demand the resignation of Chief Ministers of BJP states where crimes against women are the highest in the country. “According to the NCRB report, in the last 10 years, Uttar Pradesh reported 41733 cases, Madhya Pradesh 36144 cases, Rajasthan 28000 and Maharashtra 25000. Why then resignations of CMs Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Yadav, Bhajan Lal Sharma and Eknath Shinde (respectively) are not being demanded by the BJP?” he questioned.

The BJP-led Central government doesn’t have the guts to introduce such an anti-rape law since if it is introduced several BJP leaders will go to jail, Banerjee claimed and added what BJP is doing in Bengal is “revenge politics” for their electoral debacles in the state.

Meanwhile, he also requested the TMCP leader Trinankur Bhattacharya to ensure 55 per cent of positions are reserved for women in student body elections in colleges.