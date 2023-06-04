‘If Centre clears dues, all demands of state govt staff will be fulfilled’

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and senior Cabinet minister Firhad Hakim at Paschimbanga Rajya Sarkari Karmachari Federation’s meeting at Hazra More said that the Trinamool Congress-led government will fulfil all the demands of the state government employees, including DA if the Centre clears all the dues of Bengal.



Taking a dig at the CPI(M)-led coordination committee, Hakim said that they will demand from the Centre the state’s dues. Instead, they will conspire with the BJP to destabilise the Mamata Banerjee government.

“We would have been happy if we were able to meet the demands of the government employees. But we have limited resources. The Centre has stabbed us from the back. They withheld all the dues under various heads like 100 days work, Awas Yojana among others. If the dues were given, the state could have met all the demands of the state government employees. The Centre must explain why they have stopped all the dues. CPI(M) and BJP are working together. CPI(M) lawyers are filing cases in the court and the Centre agencies are diving into the cases,” he said.

Hakim also said that the Mamata Banerjee government recently announced facilities for the state government employees including promotions. We should all protest against this and have to strengthen the hands of the Mamata Banerjee government.

The day the Trinamool Congress government will get a chance it will fulfil all the demands of the employees, he added.