Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee from his election rally in Alipurduar once again hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre on various issues.



He said that if BJP wins even one Panchayat, they will block people’s funds again. He also dared the Modi government to produce their report card.

“I have come here with my report card. Does John Barla have the guts to come out with a report card on what the Modi government has done in Alipurduar in the past 9 years?” he said, adding: “If they want to fight on the grounds of development on the basis of facts, I will go wherever they ask me to within an hour and defeat them because our government has kept its word ∙ John Barla’s house, which looks like a shopping mall, is an example of BJP’s Acche Din, which is only reserved for their leaders and not the common person.”

“The public is suffering due to inflation. The Central government has blocked Bengal’s Rs 1.15 lakh crore. Our CM has approached the PM multiple times and asked him to release our funds. Even our MPs have gone to Delhi to speak with Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh but he didn’t meet us. We have three options — first is to humbly ask them to release our money, second is to fall at their feet and beg them, and the third is to fight by organising a protest to Delhi with over 10 lakh people from Bengal,” Banerjee stated.

He also mentioned: “If people ask us to beg in front of Modi, we will. But most of the people across Bengal chose the “Delhi cholo” option over “paaye dhoro”. It is my responsibility to take you there and make all the arrangements. The PM thinks that he can block Bengal’s funds by pressing a button on his remote control. But people also have the EVM button in their hands. This is the power of democracy.”

“In 2019, people did not vote for their rights. Instead, people voted in the name of religion and the Ram Mandir. This is why even though the people of Bengal are being deprived, Ram Mandir is being built in the country. PM Modi calls himself a guarantor against corruption but the guarantor’s product is John Barla, who has a lavish house. The one who was seen taking money on camera has now become the party’s prized possession. The one who was accused by Sudipto Sen of taking money has been made the Chief Minister of Assam,” Banerjee said.

He urged people to vote for Trinamool Congress in the Panchayat polls.

“In the upcoming Panchayat polls on July 8, do not vote on the basis of religion or caste or Ram Mandir. People should vote for those who pledge to secure their rights and fight to ensure the livelihood, houses, roads, water and other basic necessities for the people,” Banerjee added.

Banerjee once again sent a strong message two his partymen saying that if any Panchayat Pradhans after winning an election think that they will not serve the people properly, they will be removed. He also said that he will hold a review meeting every three months to assess the performances of Gram Panchayats.