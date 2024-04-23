If BJP returns to power, they will stop rituals of offering non-veg ‘bhog’ in temples: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has started a campaign alleging that if the BJP returns to power, they would stop the age-old rituals of offering non-veg ‘bhog’ to the deities in Tarapith and Kalighat temples.



Referring to a recent statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on eating non-veg food, the ruling party in Bengal has said that the Modi government at the Centre is anti-people. Several Trinamool Congress leaders in the electoral campaign alleged that the BJP will stop the rituals of offering fish as ‘bhog’ at Tarapith and Kalighat temples.

During an election rally at Jodhpur Garden Trinamool Congress leader Debasis Kumar recently said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally questioned why people will eat fish and chicken in the month of Baisakh. People have to eat non-veg in the name of religion. Will the same theory be applicable in the case of these temples as well?”

Incidentally, at an election meeting in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur recently, Modi made a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, accusing the Opposition leaders of demonstrating a “Mughal mindset” and “teasing” the people of the country by consuming non-vegetarian food in the holy month of ‘sawan’ and posting a video of it online.

Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Saturday questioned why the people of India, the majority of whom are non-vegetarians, should not have the right to make their own food choices. She questioned why multiple shops selling non-veg items were being shut in some states even as over 80 per cent Indians consume animal protein.

“A few days ago, the PM asked, why do people eat fish? They are asking why we consume eggs or chicken. Why should they be telling us what to eat? Have we said you cannot eat dhokla, idli, dosa or any delicacy of other states? About 80 per cent of the population eats animal protein. I have heard they are shutting down shops in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh,” Banerjee had said.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had also alleged that Prime Minister Modi has no knowledge about the culture and eating habits of the people of the country.

“The PM said those who eat fish during this holy month are not devout Hindus. He said they are Mughals. My question to the PM, does he know that in our culture Durga Puja, Kali Puja rituals are not complete without ‘maach’ (fish), without ‘mangshho’ (meat) in many Hindu households?” Abhishek questioned.