If Bengal is bifurcated, Gorkhaland demand will disappear, says Anit Thapa

darjeeling: Anit Thapa, president, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) has stated that there will be no demand for Gorkhaland, if the state is bifurcated into North and South Bengal



“The Gorkhaland demand will disappear forever if West Bengal is divided into North and South Bengal. It is a technical matter. I don’t want to comment on it. I have been working for development,” stated Thapa, talking to media persons while on a visit to the Pachyang constituency of Sonada on Sunday.

Incidentally, a motion had been passed in the Bengal Assembly recently against division of Bengal.

Hill opposition parties have been up in arms since the passing of the motion claiming that it is a ploy to plug the Gorkhaland demand. Guns have been trained at the BGPM and Anit Thapa also as the party is an ally of the Trinamool Congress.

Thapa time and again has been stating that creation of a new state is a Union Government subject hence it does not concern the State.

“I have been working with the state government hence I have been stressing on development works that are state subjects including health, education, civic amenities and even handing over of land document (Pattas.) Those who are representing the Union including Member of Parliament Raju Bista should work for Gorkhaland. We all support Gorkhaland,” added Thapa.

The state government has started issuing Pattas to landless workers of tea gardens in North Bengal.

Thapa stated that with this the local populace have started becoming owners of their own land.

“Politics have always been revolving around land in the Hills. Previously even to bury our forefathers we had to get permission from tea garden management. Those days are over now. With the patta we are owners of our land” stated Thapa.

Hill opposition parties have alleged that these are “false” Pattas and a sinister plot to label Gorkhas as refugees by distributing such Pattas.

“How can the Government issue false documents? The Management of tea gardens are at a loss owing to this and they are trying to foment trouble. All those political leaders who are asking people not to take the Pattas are nothing but agents of the Management. People should be cautious,” stated Thapa.

Meanwhile, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha president Bimal Gurung who departed for Delhi on Friday when asked whether he was called by Union Government, denied it and stated he was going to Haridwar for personal puja. He stated it was nothing to do with politics.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in a tweet on March 5 stated: “I met Gurung yesterday again at Satya Sabhrawal Advocate’s residence for drafting a demand for autonomous region of Gorkhaland within Bengal.”