Idol immersions executed with strict vigil

Kolkata: Immersion of Durga Puja idols began on Thursday, Dashami, with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Kolkata Port jointly launching special operations to ensure smooth and safe proceedings across the city’s ghats.

A KMC official said that around 3,500 pujas were organised this year in Kolkata, including nearly 250 household celebrations. Most idols are traditionally immersed at 18 key ghats, where KMC has deployed sanitation workers since Thursday to manage crowds and keep the riverbanks clean. Dustbins have been placed to collect flowers, betel leaves and other offerings before immersion, while workers have been tasked with maintaining hygiene at the sites.

To combat river pollution, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), has also undertaken a large-scale cleanup drive. As part of the nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva-2025’ campaign, SMPK began an eight-day operation to remove immersed idols and floating debris from the Hooghly. The effort spans October 2-5 during Durga Puja and will resume October 21-24 during Kali Puja.

Three major ghats — Baje Kadamtala, St Judges and Nimtala — are under special focus. At Baje Kadamtala and Nimtala ghats, SMPK has deployed three mechanised boats, a pontoon-mounted crane with a four-tonne capacity, and a wooden launch, along with at least 20 workers at each site. At St Judges Ghat, three mechanised boats and a launch have been stationed with additional manpower. Altogether, about 100 personnel are engaged in clearing nearly 8,000 sq. metres of river surface, removing idols, wooden frames, cloth and plastic waste.

Rathendra Raman, chairman, SMPK, thanked KMC and Kolkata Police for their cooperation in keeping the Hooghly river clean during the festivities.