Identity-based discrimination of Bengalis has become routine: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging systematic profiling, harassment and humiliation of Bengalis, following the reported incident of a pregnant woman, Sonali Khatun, who was allegedly pushed across the Bangladesh border after she spoke in Bengali.

In a strongly worded statement, the TMC said Bengalis, who have “spilled blood, broken chains and shaped the destiny of this nation”, are today being “insulted, profiled and hunted by Delhi’s zamindars”. The party accused

Central agencies and authorities of displaying bias against people speaking in Bangla, claiming that identity-based discrimination has become routine.

Referring to the alleged incident involving Sonali Khatun—an Indian citizen by birth—the TMC said she was driven “to the edge and into Bangladesh simply because she dared to speak Bangla”. The party demanded accountability and condemned what it described as a “dangerous pattern of targeting” Bengali-speaking citizens.

Addressing the issue, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee delivered a fiery rebuttal at a public meeting, declaring: “If you cut my throat, I’ll still be talking in my mother language—Bangla.” She asserted that Bengal would not bow to intimidation or attempts to dilute its cultural identity.

TMC further warned the BJP, stating that every time Bengalis are labelled “Bangladeshi” or their identity is questioned, it only exposes “Delhi’s own hatred, weakness and fear of a proud and educated Bengal that refuses to bend”.

“We are Indians by birth, by soil, by history,” the party said. “Bengal’s answer will be sharp, united and unforgettable.”