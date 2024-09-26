Identify farmers with crop loss: State to conduct a survey

Kolkata: State Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Wednesday instructed concerned officials of his department to conduct a foolproof survey of the farmers who incurred losses due to the recent flood-like situation so that none are deprived of the benefits of Bangla Shasya Bima (crop insurance).



“We will be holding camps in different flood-affected areas to help farmers to enrol in the Bangla Shasya Bima (BSB). Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed not a single farmer who has suffered crop damage due to flood is left out,” said Chattopadhyay after holding a high-level meeting at Nabanna with top district agriculture officials joining virtually.

The minister said that his department will be providing seeds of mustard, legume and pulses for alternate cultivation in case of paddy damage. The minister also reviewed the fertiliser stock from different suppliers and said the state would adopt zero tolerance against black marketing.

“We want to ensure an adequate supply of fertiliser for hassle-free potato cultivation in the Rabi season.

The department should be regularly informed about the stock of fertiliser,” the minister added.