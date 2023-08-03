IDA holds free health screening for students on oral hygiene day

The state branch of the Indian Dental Association (IDA), in assistance with the state government, conducted a dental and eye check up camp at ‘Manovikas Kendra’ to commemorate the National Oral Hygiene Day where approximately 50 special children were screened. Oral kits were distributed among the children. The programme was held at Kusum Devi Sunderlal Dugar Jain Dental College. A scientific seminar was also organised on oral hygiene.