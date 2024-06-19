Iconic Hollong Bungalow a lost ember in Jaldapara’s tourism tale now

Alipurduar: A fierce blaze ravaged the iconic Hollong Forest Bungalow in Jaldapara National Park on Tuesday, a cherished heritage site in Alipurduar district and a cornerstone of state tourism.



While the entire bungalow was reduced to ashes, fortunately, no casualties were reported. The incident has left tourists and stakeholders in the tourism industry deeply saddened. Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda addressed the issue on Wednesday, emphasising the bungalow’s significance. She stated: “A team will be dispatched to assess the damage at Hollong. This site holds immense historical and practical importance for the forest department...”

According to the Forest department, the forest had been closed to tourists since June 16, hence, no visitors were present at the time of the fire.

The blaze reportedly originated in room number 3 on the second floor, which was locked. Forest workers swiftly responded, using fire extinguishers. Suddenly, an outdoor AC unit malfunctioned, exacerbating the flames and leading to a rapid spread throughout the wooden structure. Several forest workers narrowly escaped smoke inhalation while battling the blaze. By 10 pm, fire engines from Falakata and Hasimara arrived, but by then, the inferno had consumed the entire bungalow, including six rooms and the conference area.

North Bengal Chief Forester Bhaskar J V commented: “Initial findings suggest an electrical short circuit, but a comprehensive investigation is underway. The department will conduct an internal inquiry and local police will also investigate. We will gather statements from eyewitnesses and evaluate whether maintenance lapses or errors contributed to the incident. A detailed report will be submitted promptly.”

Built in 1967 as an inspection bungalow, Hollong was converted to tourist accommodations in the 1990s. Over the years, it became a popular destination Hollong hosted numerous dignitaries, including former Chief Ministers Siddharth Shankar Roy, Jyoti Bose and Buddhadev Bhattacharya, as well as the late President Pranab Mukherjee. Renowned figures such as writer Samaresh Majumder, popular actors, and wildlife experts from around the world have also stayed here.

It played a pivotal role in promoting tourism around Jaldapara National Park, offering visitors the unique experience of enjoying tea while observing wildlife, a charm now lost from the state’s tourism map.