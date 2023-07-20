Iconic Flurys gets heritage plaque

City’s favourite tearoom — Flurys at 18, Park Street — received the heritage plaque from Indian Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (Intach), Kolkata chapter. On Wednesday, Intach culinary heritage plaque for Flurys was unveiled by Vijay Diwan, Managing Director, The Park Hotels. Now, the plaque will adorn the entrance of Flurys, thus signifying that the iconic confectionery has been in existence for more than at least six decades and represent the culture and heritage of Kolkata. Established in 1927 by Swiss couple J Flury and his wife, Flurys has transcended mere culinary excellence to become an integral part of Kolkata’s cultural identity. Generations have grown up with Flurys as an integral part of their lives. In fact, Christmas seems incomplete if you don’t have a cake from Flurys.

Maestro Satyajit Ray shot two of his masterpieces — ‘Jana Aranya’ and ‘Pratidwandi’ — at the eatery. In recent times, Yami Gautam has shot for the OTT film ‘Lost’ here. In fact, Ray also made frequent visits to Flurys for pastry. Before Flurys, Intach also awarded heritage tags to three iconic restaurants on Park

Street — Mocambo, Kwality and Trincas.