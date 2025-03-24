ICMR declares Cal Med College best research institute in Eastern India

Kolkata: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has declared the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital the best research institute in Eastern India which is a moment of pride for the people of Bengal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was currently touring London and also expressed her happiness on social media and made the announcement.

In a post on X, Banerjee said: “I am very happy to know that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has declared Kolkata Medical College Hospital the Best Research Institution in Eastern India. SSKM Hospital is in second place. My heartiest congratulations to all concerned! I have always believed that Bengal has one of the best health infrastructures in the country which is a model for everyone. This recognition only reiterates my belief in our healthcare system. Jai Bangla!”

The Centre also lauded State’s performance in notification of additional TB cases under the 100 Days TB Mukt Bharat. In another post on X Banerjee stated: “The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India has lauded our state for its outstanding performance in Additional TB Case Notification under the 100 Days TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while presenting a detailed account of the development works carried out by her government to enhance the health infrastructure in the state, recently in the Assembly claimed that Bengal tops the list as far as Health infrastructure is concerned. She often highlights how health infrastructure in the state was given a major revamp in the past 13 years.