ICG seizes 3 B’deshi fishing boats for ‘illegal entry’

Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has apprehended three Bangladeshi fishing boats along with 79 crew members, including three minors, for allegedly fishing illegally inside India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the northern Bay of Bengal.

The apprehensions were made on November 15 and 16 during routine surveillance near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

According to the Coast Guard, the boats were intercepted by ICG Ships Amrit Kaur and Kamla Devi after they were detected operating nearly two nautical miles inside Indian waters, in violation of the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981. Boarding teams conducted detailed searches and confirmed that all three vessels were engaged in active fishing. The ICG said none of the crew members possessed valid authorisation or permits required for fishing within India’s maritime zones.

The fishing gear and catch found on board indicated ongoing operations in the prohibited area.

The seized boats and the 79 crew members were escorted to Frazerganj on the South Bengal coast. After arrival, they were handed over to the Marine Police for further legal action under the MZI Act.

The Coast Guard said the operation reflects its continued focus on safeguarding India’s marine resources, preventing illegal cross-border fishing and ensuring the safety of Indian fishermen operating close to the IMBL.