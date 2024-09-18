ICG saves 12 Bangladeshi fishermen

KOLKATA: The Indian Coast Guard’s (ICG) North East Region, headquartered in Kolkata, shared that its operation centre has successfully coordinated the rescue of twelve Bangladeshi fishermen from a fishing boat.



In an issued statement it was shared that on September 13, the Bangladesh Coast Guard, leveraging an existing Memorandum of Understanding, requested search and rescue assistance from the Coast Guard Regional Headquarters.

The Bangladeshi fishing boat Kaushik sank in Bangladeshi waters on September 11 at approximately 11:50pm due to severe weather conditions. Of the thirteen fishermen on board, twelve managed to survive with the aid of the boat wreck. The Indian Coast Guard vessel IFB Paramita-5, operating in the area, rescued all twelve fishermen. The rescued crew was brought to Fishing Harbor Pathar Pratima for further handover and formalities.