ICG recovers missing fisherman’s body after search in deep sea

Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has been able to recover the body of a fisherman who went missing from his boat at sea on July 11.



A statement shared by the ICG headquarters, Kolkata on Sunday said on July 11 at around 03:45 am, Mohan Majhi (50), one crew of the fishing boat ‘IFB Jai Baba Lokenath’, registered at Diamond Harbour, went missing at sea. The fishing boat was scheduled to return to harbour at 4am on July 11. After prolonged futile attempts of search at sea, the boat owner had approached the Indian Coast Guard, requesting to carry out search and rescue for the missing crew member around 7:30 pm on July 11. “Swiftly Indian Coast Guard Ship Kamla Devi was deployed for a dedicated Search and Rescue mission off the West Bengal Coast. The ship had carried out a thorough search of the most probable area braving rough sea conditions. As the result of sustained search in the area a body was sighted floating in a decomposed state in deep sea,” the statement read.

The ICG informed that the missing fisherman’s body was “delicately recovered onboard by Indian Coast Guard Medical team on 13 July 24 at 14:30 hrs and the ship had immediately headed to Haldia to enter harbour at 0300 hrs on 14 July 24 for further formalities.

On Sunday morning at about 08:30 hours the body was safely handed over to local police and the boat owner in presence of deceased family members.”

“Indian Coast Guard has reinforced the image among fishermen and maritime fraternity as National Maritime Search and Rescue service provider and assisting Fishermen in distress at sea always,” the statement read.