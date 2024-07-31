ICG launches search ops for missing fisherman

Kolkata: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has launched a search and rescue operation for a fisherman who went missing from his boat in the deep seas.



An ICG statement read that the search and rescue operation was launched on receipt of information from assistant director, Fisheries, Diamond Harbour.

The fisherman went missing from his boat ‘Maa Ashtami’ in deep sea along the fringes of International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on July 28. Simultaneously, accounting for prevailing monsoon weather and drift pattern, the ICG estimated the missing crew could have gradually drifted into

Bangladesh waters.

The ICG had sought explicit concurrence of Bangladesh authorities for deploying an ICG ship along with two Indian fishing boats in Bangladesh Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) as a special case to save the life of a missing Indian fisherman.

“The instant concurrence by the Bangladesh authorities along with deployment of Bangladesh Coast Guard Ship ‘Shadhin Bangla’ and one maritime reconnaissance aircraft highlights bonding evolved with our littoral partner.

Indian Coast Guard Ship Amogh carried out extensive search for the missing fisherman within Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) along IMBL and progressively in Bangladesh waters till late evening of

30 Jul 24.

In addition, a sea-air coordinated search by Indian Coast Guard Search And Rescue (SAR) aircraft was also carried out along IMBL for the missing fisherman,” read a statement. It was further informed that search efforts by ICG assets

will continue.